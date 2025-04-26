ZAMBIA’s PATH TO JUSTICE LIES IN UNITY

….says Dr. M’membe in Sabbath Message

Lusaka… Saturday April 26, 2025 — In a statement delivered on the Sabbath, Dr. Fred M’membe, has extended warm greetings to the nation, once more calling on all progressive forces to unite in the struggle for justice, equity, and human dignity.

Speaking on behalf of the Socialist Party, Dr. M’membe addressed comrades in opposition politics, the labour movement, the Church, student bodies, and the business community.

He described the day as one of “rest, reflection, and renewal,” and emphasized the need for solidarity among all who seek a better Zambia.

Dr. M’membe lamented the current state of the nation, asserting that widespread poverty, unemployment, and hopelessness were not coincidental, but rather a direct result of “reckless mismanagement” and “anti-poor governance” of President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND.

He called out the regime for betraying the people it had vowed to uplift.

Despite the challenges, Dr. M’membe urged citizens not to allow dissatisfaction or despair to create divisions.

He stated that unity was not a luxury but a necessity, and warned that without tolerance and cooperation among progressive groups, the nation would remain “fragmented and weak in the face of tyrænny.”

He stressed that only a united front, based on mutual respect and shared purpose, could dismantle oppressive systems and lead Zambia toward a future of dignity, self-reliance, and economic justice.

Concluding his address, Dr. M’membe reminded the public that “true power lies in the collective will of the people,” and that the people were looking for leadership that unites rather than divides.

He expressed confidence that, through solidarity, the country would overcome its current challenges.