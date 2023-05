Zambia’s purported richest young farmer, has been exposed as a conartist.



A profile calling himself youngest richest farmer has been caught to be an identity thief.



Conman Watson Mazunda stole the identity of an enterprising South African farmer, Phiko Dlamini and photoshopped his head on the farmer.

Young people flocked to this fake profile with many cimments; “You inspire me”!



The conman has since deactivated his fake profile account.