ZAMBIA’S REFORM PROCESS SLOWS DOWN FOLLOWING CHANGE GOVT-EU

By Michael Kaluba

The European Union-EU- has observed that Zambia’s reform process on the rule of law, human rights, media freedom, and civil liberties, has slowed down following the change of government and President Hakainde Hichilema’s focus on economic reforms.

According to a report of the EU election follow-up mission presented to acting Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe by the EU Ambassador Karolina Stasiak, there is limited progress in implementing the 2021 EU Observer Mission recommendations.

The report highlights that only the Access to Information Act has been fully implemented and the criminal defamation of the president partially achieved out of 22 recommendations made, while others remain uncertain.

The EU follow-up mission recommends an urgent establishment of an inclusive and transparent electoral reform process to achieve comprehensive and effective electoral reforms before the 2026 general elections provided that government and the legislature prioritize such reforms on their agenda.

The report further submits that while political will for electoral reform exists, relevant initiatives are at an early stage, appear to be uncoordinated and partly overlapping, as government is yet to prepare a roadmap.

The report is the outcome of a visit by chief observer maria arena, member of the European parliament, and her expert team, conducted from 15 to 28 October 2023 and from 22 January to 4 February 2024, to assess the implementation of recommendations presented to Zambian authorities following the 2021 elections.

