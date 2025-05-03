ZAMBIA’S SOUL AT STAKE, OPPOSITION MUST UNITE NOW



Fellow opposition leaders, the evidence is overwhelming, the current administration has betrayed the trust of the Zambian people. Their blatant disregard for the well-being of our citizens, coupled with rampant corruption and gross incompetence, has plunged our nation into a crisis. We’ve witnessed the erosion of democratic institutions, the suppression of dissent, and a catastrophic mismanagement of our economy, leading to widespread suffering and hardship. The recent tragic deaths at a UPND rally, a direct consequence of this government’s negligence and inflammatory rhetoric, serve as a stark reminder of the stakes.



This is not merely a political disagreement; it’s a fight for the very soul of Zambia. We must transcend petty differences and forge a united front against this corrupt and failing regime. President Lungu’s commitment to the Zambian people offers a clear alternative. His initiatives to unite the opposition represent a path towards a brighter future. Let us stand shoulder to shoulder, supporting his efforts and actively working to expose the injustices and corruption of the current government.



The time for partisan squabbling is over. The time for political maneuvering that benefits only a select few is finished. We must put aside personal ambitions and unite behind a common goal: to liberate Zambia from this destructive grip and build a nation where justice, equality, and prosperity prevail for all. Let this tragedy at the UPND rally be a turning point, a call to arms for a united opposition. We are TONSE together; we will prevail! Let us show the Zambian people that we are worthy of their trust and that together, we can build a better Zambia for generations to come.



David Kakoma

PF/TONSE Aspiring Candidate

Matero Constitutincy