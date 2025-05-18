ZAMMSA CLARIFIES HEALTH CENTRE KITS PROCUREMENT PROCESS



The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has refuted widespread claims circulating on social media concerning the procurement of Health Centre Kits.





Senior Corporate Communications Manager, Bradley Chingobe emphasized that there is no scandal surrounding the process and clarified that the procurement has followed all legal and regulatory procedures in line with the Public Procurement Act.





Mr. Chingobe says contrary to the assertions that the tender was cancelled; it had instead reached the recommendation stage and was under review by the Agency Procurement Committee which raised concerns regarding the capacity of a newly established supplier.





He notes that Mission Pharma, a longstanding international partner known for reliably supplying Health Centre Kits to over 2,000 primary health facilities every two months, was retained based on its proven track record.





Mr. Chingobe further confirmed that the process was revised to reinforce compliance and ensure continued service delivery.





He notes that while the international component has been awarded based on supplier capacity and experience, the local tender remains open to Zambian-based manufacturers, in line with ZAMMSA’s local empowerment policy.





The agency reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, fairness, and accountability, assuring the public that all decisions were made with the best interests of the health sector in mind.