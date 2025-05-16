“ZAMRA’s CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL PHARMACIES PRAISED BY PSZ PRESIDENT”



By Timmy



The Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) has commended the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) for shutting down illegal pharmacy outlets and arresting 13 suspects. PSZ President Keegan Mwape praised ZAMRA’s operation, urging them to expand the crackdown nationwide.





“We commend ZAMRA for clamping down on these illegal outlets and arresting those involved,” Mwape said. “This will help restore sanity in our country and protect the integrity of the pharmacy profession.”





Mwape emphasized that illegal pharmacies tarnish the profession’s image and pose a risk to public health. He welcomed ZAMRA’s efforts to regulate the industry and ensure compliance with the law.





WAGON MEDIA