ZAMREN BOARD CHAIRPERSON PROF. MUNDIA MUYA ELECTED TO THE UBUNTUNET ALLIANCE BOARD OF TRUSTEES



Lusaka, 13th May 2025



The Zambia Research and Education Network (ZAMREN) is delighted to announce the election of our Board Chairperson, Professor Mundia Muya, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Zambia and an accomplished civil engineer to the Board of Trustees of the UbuntuNet Alliance.





The election took place during the UbuntuNet Alliance Annual General Meeting, held at the ZAMREN House in Lusaka, drawing representatives from 16 member countries across Eastern and Southern Africa.





Professor Muya’s election is a resounding affirmation of his exemplary leadership in engineering, academia, and governance. It also marks a significant milestone for Zambia, elevating the country’s voice and presence in shaping the strategic direction of digital connectivity and research collaboration on the continent.





He joins a strategic board that plays a pivotal role in guiding the vision, policy, and sustainability of research and education networking in Eastern and Southern Africa.



With a career spanning more than three decades, Prof. Muya brings to the UbuntuNet Board a rare combination of academic excellence, technical expertise, and strategic leadership.





He holds a PhD in Construction Management and an MSc in Construction from Loughborough University in the UK and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Zambia.



Speaking on this development, ZAMREN, Chief Executive Officer, Stein Mkandawire, stated: ‘’Prof. Muya is not only an engineering giant but also a visionary leader whose passion for collaboration and academic excellence resonates across the region.





His presence on the UbuntuNet Alliance Board brings a wealth of knowledge and a deeply rooted commitment to advancing digital connectivity for research and education in Africa.





We are proud to see Zambia represented by such a distinguished figure.’’

As a Board of Trustees member, Prof. Muya will contribute to shaping policy, ensuring governance, and guiding the Alliance’s mission to promote and support National Research and Education Networks (NRENs) in delivering affordable broadband and value-added services to the research and education community in the region.





The UbuntuNet Alliance is a regional association of NRENs from Eastern and Southern Africa, providing high-speed connectivity and shared services to support education and research.





With Prof. Muya’s appointment, Zambia reinforces its leadership in shaping Africa’s knowledge economy and digital future.





ZAMREN extends its heartfelt congratulations to Professor Mundia Muya and looks forward to his impactful contribution on the Board.



Issued by:

(Original copy signed)

Andrew Mbazima (Mr.)

Communications Officer