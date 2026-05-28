ZAMSTATS REFUTES FALSE PRESIDENTIAL POLL CLAIMS



The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) has refuted and distanced itself from the false and malicious attribution of purported presidential polling statistics currently circulating on social media.





Statistician General Shella Mudenda said the Agency has neither conducted nor published any such poll, contrary to claims made in the circulating image.





In a statement, Ms. Mudenda stressed that the Agency’s mandate is limited to the production and publication of official statistics, and the contents of the image do not fall within its scope.





She urged citizens, media institutions, and stakeholders to verify information attributed to the Agency before sharing it, warning that the spread of unverified and misleading information risks undermining public confidence in ZamStats.





Ms. Mudenda reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to professionalism, objectivity, credibility, and integrity in the production and dissemination of official statistics.





She disclosed that ZamStats has elected to pursue lawful redress, including reporting the image to Meta for false attribution and lodging a formal complaint with law enforcement agencies over the misuse of the Agency’s logo.