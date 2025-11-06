ZANDILE DABULA: “WE RESPECT THE COURT, BUT WE WON’T ALLOW ILLEGAL FOREIGNERS TO TAKE OVER!”





Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula says they respect the Pretoria High Court ruling, which recently warned them not to block foreigners from accessing public healthcare services — but insists their mission continues.





Dabula made it clear that Operation Dudula is not against all foreigners, but specifically against illegal immigrants, especially black foreigners who have entered South Africa unlawfully.





She further announced that starting Monday, the movement will visit public schools to check if undocumented migrant children are enrolled, saying government resources must first serve South African citizens.





Dabula emphasized that Operation Dudula will not be intimidated by court rulings, as the movement represents the voice of frustrated communities tired of being sidelined in their own country.