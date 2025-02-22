Zanu-PF admits employing internet trolls to attack opponents

Zanu-PF has confirmed that it employs a group of internet trolls under the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit to attack its opponents and amplify its messages, according to a document obtained by ZimLive.

The unit, which is reportedly led by the party’s legal secretary, Patrick Chinamasa, has been the subject of controversy after six members were dismissed for allegedly attacking senior party officials. The dismissals were announced in a letter dated February 11, 2025, addressed to the party’s national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha.

Chinamasa detailed the disciplinary action in the letter, stating that following a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on February 3, the decision was made to permanently remove the six individuals from the unit. The individuals dismissed include Jonasi Mandiwisa Musara, Tafadzwa Mawire, Tinotenda Gachange, Felix Muzondo, Pardon Mangwende, and Herbert Mathe.

Chinamasa explained that the members had violated party guidelines by attacking the leadership of the Varakashi4ED unit and senior officials within the party. As part of the disciplinary process, Chinamasa also announced that the unit would now be the sole Zanu-PF-recognized social media affiliate and urged the expedited implementation of a social media management policy across the party’s various departments.

Chinamasa appointed Norman Mbimbi as the new administrator for the Varakashi4ED unit, with Dereck Goto taking on the role of director of operations. He also emphasized that he would continue to oversee the unit in his capacity as executive director.

This marks the first time Zanu-PF has officially acknowledged the existence of the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit, although it has long been rumored that the party employs online trolls to counter its rivals and promote its political agenda.

The Varakashi4ED unit was reportedly established following Mnangagwa’s directive ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections. One of the dismissed members, Jonasi Mandiwisa Musara, who goes by the name Jones Musara on social media, responded to his removal by announcing his return to law school, indicating that he would be reducing his time on social media.

The revelation raises questions about the extent of social media manipulation by political parties in Zimbabwe, particularly as the country approaches future elections.

Source – zimlive