Zanu PF bans car handouts: President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now the only Zanu PF official allowed to handover car donations

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s is now the only Zanu PF official allowed to handover car donations as the ruling party moves to contain ambitious individuals allegedly eyeing the 83-year-old leader’s position, it has emerged.

Donation of luxury cars has become a fashionable campaign tool in Zanu PF with people and institutions being handed free vehicles almost every week, but insiders told The Standard that Mnangagwa put brakes to the divisive campaigns last week.

A month ago Vice President Constantino Chiwenga demanded the arrest of Zanu PF linked businessmen whom he accused of donating cars bought using money allegedly siphoned from the ruling party and the state.

Businessmen such as Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivayo have donated hundreds of cars to Zanu PF politburo, central committee and women’s league, among other organs of the party before the practice was stopped with the latest intervention.

The ban was announced at the Zanu PF politburo, central committee and national consultative assembly meetings held in Harare between last Wednesday and Friday.

Zanu PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri first made the proposal at the politburo meeting made last Wednesday where she said it had become necessary to restore one centre of power in the ruling party.

Muchinguri-Kashiri is said to have told the politburo that there was a worrying trend where individuals were allegedly using money to buy positions in the ruling party. The donation of cars has also become synonymous with the raging battle to succeed Mnangagwa.

“After Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri’s proposal, the politburo agreed that Zanu PF welcomes high wealth individuals into its membership and structures, more-so as the economy shows clear signs of growth and prosperity,” a politburo member close to the Defence minister said.

“But from now on, should there be any interest to support the party, it is also most welcome, but such largesse should be channelled through only through the president of the party as one centre of power.

“The politburo affirmed that there is one centre of power in Zanu PF and it is President ED Mnangagwa after the chairperson vehemently advocated for the one centre of power.

“The party adopted the proposal after noting that vehicle and money donations were now dividing the party.

“The president has an audit of the overall needs of the party at any given time and is the one who can deploy any resources in a fair and worthwhile manner.”

He said the politburo was unanimous that that there was need to bring order in the ruling party.

“The party now wants to ensure that the resources are distributed in an orderly manner and there are no competing centres of influence meant to compromise structures of the party through the abuse of tainted generosity,” the senior official disclosed.

At some point Chiwenga and then Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu ordered Harare province to handover luxury cars donated by Tagwirei to the party.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa read the riot act to new Zanu PF members that are allegedly ignoring party protocols when organising meetings in another bid to contain people eyeing his position, the politburo member disclosed.

The senior Zanu PF official said the president said there were people he described as “mhesvamukono”, who thought they were bigger than the party.

“He said new members must learn that there is decorum and responsibility associated with the central committee and should learn from long time members on party processes, acceptable norms and proper conduct,” the official told The Standard.

“Those new members should not foist outside agendas, but follow party processes.”

A fortnight ago, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa was not happy with people that were canvassing for support to take over leadership of the party, in what appeared to be a pointed attack on Tagwerei.

Mutsvangwa said the president had ordered a stop to the campaign meetings at a time Harare province was taking the leading role in propping up the businessman, who has denied having president ambitions.

A Zanu PF central committee member said Mnangagwa appeared to be in a nonsense mood as he ignored an attempt by Harare to foist its agenda at the meetings.

“The president ignored even calls from other members like Tendai Chirau to try to compel the president to trumpet their contrived prominence. The president disdainfully ignored such gestures,” the source added.

“The president told the new members to exorcise themselves from the tendency of being trouble causers once they are now central committee members.

“(Mnangagwa) said if you are used to being trouble causers from outside, leave that once you are in the central committee

“The president said we should not be misled by detractors and their sideshows. The membership must remain focused.

“The three meetings thwarted outward and wayward agendas, thwarted wayward adventurists fronted and sponsored by outside forces, who wanted to subvert and overthrow Zanu PF.”

Mangagwa is said to have surprised delegates at the national consultative assembly meeting on Friday when he made the Pasi neZvigananda slogan.

Chiwenga popularised the Zvigananda term, which refers to be people that are enriching themselves through government tenders that are usually obtained through corrupt means.

Tagwirei is seen as the VP’s biggest challenger yet in the race to succeed Mnangagwa, who should retire in 2028 when his term of office ends.

However, Zanu PF wants to extend the president’s term by two years, which is strongly opposed by Chiwenga and his backers.

Yesterday Mutsvangwa could neither confirm nor deny the ban on vehicle donations or comment on Mnangagwa’s outburst, saying he would address a press conference soon.-thestandard