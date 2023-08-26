When Loss Turns Destructive: ZANU PF Candidate Tears Down Community Borehole After Losing Election

After his loss in the recently held elections, ZANU PF MP candidate for Chinhoyi Constituency, Thomas Chidzomba, made the surprising decision to dismantle the borehole equipment that he had previously installed for the community.

This borehole was intended to provide clean and safe water to the people of Chinhoyi.

Following his electoral defeat, Chidzomba initially chose to lock the borehole but later, he decided to remove the equipment altogether.

Chidzomba faced criticism from community members who believed his actions demonstrated a lack of dedication to the people. Others suggested that individuals like him should not hold leadership positions.

Below are some of the comments on X.

@McDiverson

We grew up with homies like this, kana bhora riri rake team yake ikagoweswa ndopanoperera bhora.

@ChiefEx00352237

I’ll not destroy my reputation be…

Chinhoyi vanoijairira nhai handiti paya Chiyangwa akavapa mapoto then paakadyiwa akadzokera kuma recovery.

@mussa_zw_hope

The incoming CCC member of parliament in that area should step in and mobilise resources to replace the borehole equipment.

@simba_matigimZW

Talk about showing your true colours in the worst way.

@mbonisi_m

That’s s why it’s never a good thing to accept anyone who buys votes because the community will have to do what he/she wants. Let’s see if Cowdray Park WiFi will continue working after elections

@Mzi_kaMashobane

Reminds me of what we did to Sassa in Kuwadzana in 2002 with his chigayo scheme.

After getting mealie meal at a fraction of its cost for months, the guy lost dismally to an MDC candidate and by the end of the week zvigayo zvese were removed.

Yesterday ZANUPF MP candidate for Chinhoyi Thomas Chidzomba locked the borehole he drilled after losing to CCC’s Leslie Mhangwa.

As if that was not enough, he came back after some thought and dismantled the equipment for the borehole.

Such people should never be seen anywhere… pic.twitter.com/8MjNvsCQGW

— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) August 25, 2023