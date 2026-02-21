Zanu-PF claims opposition MPs ‘back’ Mnangagwa term extension Bill

Zanu-PF spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa has claimed that opposition Members of Parliament are aligned with the ruling party on the contentious Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3, which seeks to extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms.

The bill aims to rewrite the 2013 Constitution to prolong both the presidency and Parliament, effectively suspending the 2028 general elections that would mark the end of Mnangagwa’s current mandate. The move stems from resolutions adopted at a recent Zanu-PF party conference prioritising an extension of the octogenarian leader’s tenure.

Despite objections from opposition parties and civil society, Mutsvangwa insisted there is “a common consensus between all the parties in Parliament” on the bill.

“So far we are very happy that there is a common consensus between all the parties in Parliament as to what concerns this bill. There are some discordant voices, but they are discordant voices which are outside Parliament and most of them is the usual crowd which has an inborn attitude against Zanu-PF. They do not want Zanu-PF to be in power, particularly miffed that our President made it to become the leader of Zimbabwe and they make all sorts of noises,” he said.

The amendment also contains provisions that would allow traditional leaders, currently prohibited from engaging in politics under the existing constitution, to participate in political activities.

Legal experts, however, maintain that any amendments to the constitution must be subjected to a public referendum before being enacted into law.

Mutsvangwa expressed confidence that the bill will pass easily in the Parliament of Zimbabwe, which is dominated by Zanu-PF.

“This resolution number one we are very confident as a party that it will sail through Parliament, and it is not peculiar to Zimbabwe. Even President Trump is looking at how he could also get an extension of his term or possibly run again for a third term,” he said.

