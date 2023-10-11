Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa ‘bid’ for third term

Zanu-PF has refuted allegations that its upcoming annual people’s conference, scheduled for the end of the month, has the intention of endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s perceived efforts to secure a third term, among other things.

In a break from tradition, Zanu-PF will hold its conference in Gweru from October 28 to 29 instead of the usual December schedule. Furthermore, President Mnangagwa has directed that the number of delegates be reduced to less than 3,000, a departure from the 4,000 who attended last year.

President Mnangagwa, who assumed power through a military coup in 2017, is currently in his second and final term as permitted by the country’s constitution.

While President Mnangagwa has not publicly revealed his political aspirations beyond his current term, there are strong indications that his recent actions might be interpreted as efforts to secure his position and possibly pave the way for a third term bid.

Despite controversial election results in August, Mnangagwa has largely maintained his previous cabinet and has supported the expulsion of over a dozen opposition legislators through the sponsorship of recall orders by an individual claiming to be the CCC interim secretary-general.

Any attempt to secure a third term would require a constitutional amendment, necessitating a two-thirds majority vote in parliament.

In the August elections, Zanu-PF fell short of the required two-thirds majority, making it unlikely to push through any constitutional amendments, even if all of its MPs voted in favor.

To safeguard his position, President Mnangagwa has strategically placed loyalists in key roles, including the Attorney General, Prosecutor General, National Assembly speaker, and Chief Justice.

Sources within Zanu-PF suggest that President Mnangagwa is also using the upcoming conference as an opportunity to silence and remove dissenters within the party.

Farai Marapira, Zanu-PF’s acting information director, dismissed these claims, asserting that they stem from a misunderstanding of the distinction between a conference and a congress.

He clarified, “These claims arise from a lack of understanding of the terms. Those making these claims do not comprehend the difference between a Zanu-PF conference and a Zanu-PF congress. This year’s event is a conference, where people will gather. There will be no elections, and no changes in party positions. As Zanu-PF, we cannot respond to allegations of internal conflicts from external sources. These rumors should be disregarded with the disdain they deserve.”

Source – zimlive