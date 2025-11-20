Zanu-PF has unanimously passed a resolution for President Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030

Zim Breaking News :The Zanu-PF party has unanimously passed a resolution for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030, a party spokesman announced Thursday, a move that appears to extend beyond the President’s own previous public commitment.

The announcement was made by ZANU PF Spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa during a press conference in the capital. He stated that the resolution was adopted at the recent party conference.

“Our resolution at the party conference was that the president remain in power until 2030 and it was adopted unanimously,” Mutsvangwa said.

This declaration creates a potential timeline conflict with Mnangagwa’s own stated intentions. Mutsvangwa acknowledged that the President had previously indicated he would not seek to extend his term beyond 2028.

“The president had said that he will not go beyond 2028, and ZANU PF will also have a congress in 2027 to choose a leader,” the spokesman stated.

The 2027 party congress is typically where a ruling party in Zimbabwe would select its candidate for the next presidential election. The spokesman’s comments did not clarify how the 2030 resolution would align with the scheduled 2027 congress and the President’s 2028 pledge.

Further emphasizing the current political climate within the party, Mutsvangwa addressed the question of succession, stating that there is no clear heir apparent.

“There is no natural successor,” Mutsvangwa said. “Anyone who has a presidential ambition should keep it in their hearts like everyone else.”