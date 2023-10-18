Zanu PF Imposter Fires 76 MPs

A Zanu PF imposter, identified as Tafadzwa Manyika, claiming to be the party’s interim secretary general, has sent a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, stating that 70 ZANU PF Members of Parliament are being recalled.

Manyika alleges that these members are no longer part of the ruling party.

Read in part the letter published by ZimLive:

RE: NOTIFICATION AND DECLARATION OF MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTED UNDER ZINIBABWE AFRICAN NATIONAL UNION PATRIOTIC FRONT (ZANU-PF) AND HAVE CEASED TO BE MEMBERS OF THE ZIMBABWE AFRICAN NATIONAL UNION PATRIOTIC FRONT (ZANU-PF)

Kindly be advised that the following Members of the National Assembly were elected under Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) political party and have ceased to be members of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front.

The Members of Parliament purportedly recalled are:

1. Ngonidzashe Mudekunye Buhera South

2. Barbara Rwodzi Chirumanzu South

3. Daveson Masvisvi Gokwc Central,

4. Madron Matiza Gokwe Sesame

5. Flora Buka Gokwe Nembudziya

6. Nyevera Jona Silobela

7. July Moyo Redcliff

8. Joseph Mpasi Shurugwi North

9. Kenneth Shupikai Musanhi Bindura North

10 Dzidzai Batau Mt Darwin East

11 Andrew Nkani Chakari

12 Vangelis Peter Haritatos Muzvezve

13 Farai Jere Murchwa West

14 Court Zevezayi Bikita East

15 Winston Chitando Gutu Central

16 Honour Mbofana Taedzwa Epworth South

17 Trymorc Kanupula Harare South

18 Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa Hunyani

19 Sunungukai Martin Matinyanya Mbare

20 Lincoln Dhliwayo Chipingc East

21 Wilson Maposa Chimanimani West

22 Farai Walter Mapfumo Headlands

23 Joseph Muwontbi Makoni North

24 Albert Nyakuedzwa Makoni South

25 Jenfan Muswcrc Makoni West

26 Nyasha Marangc Mutare West

27 Douglas Tendai Mombeshora Mhangura,

28 Chamunorwa Chiwanza Mhondoro-Mubaiwa

29 Polite Kambamura Sanyati

30 Siyaki Mundungehama Chiredzi East

31 Royi Bhila ‘Chiredzi North

32 Sithembiso G Nyoni Nkayi North

33 Owen Ncube Gokwe Kana

34 Tawanda Karikoga Gokwe Map fungatitsi

35 Paul Mavhima Gokwc Scngwa

36 Tasara Hungwe Mberengwa East

37 Tafanana Zhou Mberengwa West

38 Musa Ncube Tsholotsho North

39 Richard Moyo Umguza

40 Albert Nguluvhe Beitbridge East

41 Fisani Moyo Gwanda Tshitaudzc

42 Farai Taruvinga Insiza North

43 Spare Sithole lnsiza South

44 Edgar Moyo Matobo

45 Levi Mayihlome Umzingwane

46 Godwin Tavaziva Marondera West

47 Benjamin Musweweshiri Mudzi South

48 Judith Mkwanda Ncube Bulawayo Women’s Quota

49 Nyasha Eunice Grace Chikwinya Harare Women’s Quota

50 Mercy Mugomo Harare Women’s Quota

51 Gamic Mutandi Manicaland Women’s Quota,

52 Patricia Kudlande Manicaland Women’s Quota

53 Univencia Amanda Chakukura

54 Elizabeth Mashongedza

55 Abygail Gava

56 Nomsa Chaimvura

57 Ruth Chari Mashonaland West Women’s Quota

58 Alignia Samson Masvingo Women’s Quota

59 Faith Makaza Masvingo Women’s Quota

60 Adionah Rutendo Mpofu Midlands

61 Stanley Sakupwanya Manicaland Youth Quota

62 Emmerson Raradza Mashonaland Central Youth Quota

63 Tawanda Titus Mudowo Mashonaland East Youth Quota

64 David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa Midlands Youth Quota

65 Naledi Lindarose Maunganidze Masvingo Youth Quota

66 Tinashe Tafadzwa Mushipe Matabeleland South Youth Quota

67 Mutsawashe Carl Ziyambi Mashonaland West Youth Quota

68 Dorothy Mashonganyika Mashonaland Central Women’s Quota

69 Elizabeth Shongedza Mashonaland Central Women’s Quota

70 Tsitsi Gezi Mashonaland Central Women’s Quota

Further read the letter:

Kindly proceed in terms of the relevant provisions of the Constitution of Zimbabwe relating to members ,vho have ceased to be members of a political party which they were elected under.

Yours Faithfully

TAFADZWA MANYIKA INTERIM SECRETARY GENERAL +1 (332) 208-4115

Some Context:

The letter is addressed to Jacob Mudenda, a high-ranking member of the ruling party in Zimbabwe, who holds important positions within the party. He knows the party’s secretary, Obert Mpofu.

This comes when the nation is still grappling with the recalling of 15 MPs from CCC by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the interim Secretary-General of CCC. Tshabangu alleges that the recalled individuals had ceased to be CCC members. However, the CCC argues that Tshabangu is not a genuine member of the party and that they do not have an interim or official Secretary-General. Despite receiving a letter from CCC leader Nelson Chamisa advising the Speaker not to accept such communication from anyone except his office, the Speaker of Parliament expelled the MPs based on Tshabangu’s recall.

The recalling of CCC MPs further worsened the political crisis which emanated from the disputed 23 August 2023 harmonised elections which the CCC says were rigged by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in connivance with ZANU PF and its surrogates.

-ZimLive