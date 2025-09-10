Zanu-PF slams Operation Dudula over blocking migrants from healthcare





Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, has condemned Operation Dudula, for blocking foreign nationals from accessing public healthcare services in South Africa.





Farai Marapira, Zanu-PF’s Director of Information, described the actions as a “betrayal of African traditions” and warned against treating Africans as foreigners on their own continent.





He criticized the movement for perpetuating division reminiscent of colonial-era tactics.





Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula, however, defended the group, saying South Africa has the right to prioritize its citizens and manage its resources. She clarified that the movement does not oppose migrants receiving healthcare but insists they contribute financially or seek private care.





The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between South Africa and Zimbabwe over migration and resource allocation, as both sides remain firm in their positions.