ZANU PF SUCCESSION STORM!

ONLY CHIWENGA CAN SAVE ZIMBABWE, Political analyst Drops Bombshell Warning

ZANU PF has been thrown into an intense succession debate after long-time political analyst Chipo Musarurwa Siziba issued a dramatic public declaration arguing that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is the only logical and stabilising successor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Siziba insists that ZANU PF succession has never been about popularity contests or political celebrity, but about institutional logic, historical continuity and strategic alignment. And by those measures, she says, Chiwenga stands head and shoulders above the rest.

She argues that the former Defence Forces Commander a central architect of the 2017 transition possesses unmatched understanding of statecraft, security and governance, forged through roles as VP, Defence Chief and Health Minister.

Siziba warns that ignoring Chiwenga’s legacy risks destabilising the foundations of the Second Republic, leaving a dangerous power vacuum “open to opportunists and destabilizers.”

Chiwenga’s recent rejection of personality cult politics, she adds, shows a return to ZANU PF’s liberation values and ideological discipline a “strategic recalibration” in a factionalised political climate..

In a bold conclusion, Siziba declares: “Chiwenga is not just the logical leader, he is the necessary one. The future of ZANU PF, and Zimbabwe, depends on it.”