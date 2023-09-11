ZANU-PF Treasure Chinamasa’s Threats On President Hichilema Receives Bashing And Petitions From Copperbelt Province

ZANU-PF TREASURE CHINAMASA’S THREATS ON REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA RECEIVES BASHING AND PETITIONS FROM COPPERBELT PROVINCE

…….As Zambians demand actions from International Governing Bodies over threats and admission of killing former Republican President H.E Mr Mwanawasa by ZANU-PF Officials.

Thousands flocked to the Copperbelt Provincial Administration Office to present petitions over threats against the life of Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema and admission of killing the former Republican President H.E Mr Levy Patrick Mwanawa by Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF Officials Mr Patrick Chinamasa and Rutendo Matinyarare.

The petitions were this morning presented to Copperbelt Minister Hon Elisha Matambo by all Districts on the Copperbelt.

Zambians are demanding that the TWO ZANU-PF Officials are made accountable for their utterances which can damage the good relations the TWO countries have enjoyed for a long time.

The petitioners also demand that TWO ZANU-PF Officials publicly retract their statements failure to which certain diplomatic channels will not be followed to make sure that the TWO ZANU-PF Officials are dealt with accordingly.

Further, Copperbelt Minister Hon Elisha Matambo warned some opposition leaders against their un-patriotism behavior of going to bed with those having bad plans against Zambia’s Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

Hon Matambo warned that no one can do anything bad to the Republican President who has been into many assassination attempts while in opposition as God was the one protecting him.

The Copperbelt Minister encouraged all Zambians to be on their knees and pray for the Republican President. Meanwhile Mines Minister Hon Paul Kabuswe has also warned the opposition and the TWO ZANU-PF Officials against threats on the Republican President that God is above them and they will fall into their own traps.

Zambia and Zimbabwe have enjoyed good bilateral relationship from the time the two were part of Nyasaland todate. Currently many Zimbabwians are doing business in Zambia freely and Zambians value them as brothers and sisters.