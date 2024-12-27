Zanu PF’s plans to keep Mnangagwa in office beyond 2028 trigger a wave of violence

AN ambitious plan to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms has triggered a wave of violence and intimidation, a recent report has revealed.

Despite Mnangagwa saying he will respect the constitution and leave office after the end of his current and final term some ruling party officials are pushing for the octogenarian to remain in power.



Several officials, including former cabinet ministers Supa Mandiwanzira and Owen Ncube have been clamouring in their respective provinces for Mnangagwa to rule beyond 2028.

This is in contrast to the party’s resolution at this year’s conference in Bulawayo, which declared that Mnangagwa is serving his final term as president.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) latest report revealed that those opposed to Mnangagwa extending his term have faced violence from Zanu PF officials in Midlands province.

“Several incidents of intimidation included the harassment of known political activists by Zanu PF supporters who are focused on promoting the ‘ED2030’ campaign, which seeks to extend President Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028. The incidents were reported in Chiwundura and Kwekwe, among other areas.”

“In Chiwundura, Zanu PF activists Calvin Mhondiwa, Forbes Choto, and Adam Dhliwayo threatened a male victim belonging to a group supporting former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. They allegedly harassed him for campaigning against the ongoing ‘Mnangagwa beyond 2028’ movement, promising to deal with the victim violently and extending such treatment to anyone opposed to the campaign,” the report reads.

Zanu PF must amend Sections 91(2) and 382(7) of the constitution to allow Mnangagwa to extend his term.

ZPP has called on the police to take action on the allegations levelled against Zanu PF officials.

“The ZRP should take concrete steps to prevent and investigate incidents of violence, particularly those related to the ED2030 campaign. The police must also ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and that victims receive adequate protection,” said ZPP.- newzimbabwe