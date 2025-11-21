ZanuPF spokesperson  cautions fellow party leaders from fueling xenophobic attacks on fellow African people

Zimbabwe’s  ZanuPF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has cautioned fellow party leaders from fueling xenophobic attacks on fellow African people.





His statement is believed to be directed at what business man – political figure Kudakwashe Tagwireyi who on record said small businesses such as tuckshops belongs to locals only, no foreigner is welcome





In his) Mutsvangwa) statement, he said, Zimbabwe got military help from almost every country in Africa during the liberation struggle and saying an African is a foreigner in Zimbabwe is wrong.





Mutsvangwa urged fellow Party members to go back to the Herbert Chitepo school of Ideology to get an understanding of these issues.