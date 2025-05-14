FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: 13th May 2025

ZAWAPA CONDEMNS VICE PRESIDENT NALUMANGO’S REMARKS AS AN ADMISSION OF FAILURE — CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION





NDOLA, Zambia – The Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party is deeply disturbed and outraged by the recent statement made by Her Honour the Vice President, Mrs. Mutale Nalumango, in which she declared that Zambians will remain poor even after the UPND government is removed from office.





As Secretary General of ZAWAPA, I, Reverend Gabriel Muyembe, wish to make it unequivocally clear that such a statement is not only a betrayal of the public trust—it is a direct admission of failure by the UPND administration. If the Vice President and her government have lost faith in their ability to uplift the Zambian people, then they no longer have any moral or political right to remain in power.





This defeatist and careless remark is evidence that the current leadership has completely run out of ideas, out of empathy, and out of touch with the reality of ordinary citizens. How can a sitting Vice President look the Zambian people in the eye and declare that their suffering is permanent—even under a new government? That is not leadership; it is surrender.





This statement is not just shocking—it is unacceptable.



We, therefore, demand the immediate resignation of Vice President Mutale Nalumango and the entire UPND leadership. Zambians deserve leaders who believe in their potential, who work tirelessly to change their circumstances, and who understand that poverty is not a prophecy—it is a problem that must be solved with urgency and resolve.





Leadership is about accountability and responsibility. When you admit that you have failed, the honourable thing to do is step aside and allow those with vision, energy, and compassion to lead.





ZAWAPA is ready to offer that leadership. We believe in the people of Zambia. We believe that poverty can and must be defeated. And we believe that real change is not only possible—it is necessary.



The time has come for the UPND government to go.





