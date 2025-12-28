ZCCM-IH Signs MoU for New Gold Mining Project in Northwestern Zambia



ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development and Mining Mineral Resources SAS (MMR) to collaborate on a major gold exploration and mining project in the Kikonge area of Mufumbwe District, North-Western Province of Zambia.





The partnership will focus on the exploration and development of the Kikonge Mining Tenement, which spans parts of Mufumbwe and Kasempa districts. The project includes the establishment of gold processing facilities, mechanized mining activities, and a structured approach to integrating and formalizing artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) in the area.





Under the agreed framework, ZCCM-IH will own 51% of the joint venture, while MMR will hold 49%. All gold produced will be marketed through ZCCM-IH under an off-take agreement, making the company the exclusive gold off-taker. The collaboration is expected to strengthen the gold value chain in Zambia through local refining capacity, formalization of ASM activities, community development initiatives, and environmental stewardship.





As part of the planned initiative, the partners will also implement a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program addressing infrastructure, clean water access, skills training for artisanal miners, and sustainable land-use practices.





Regulatory oversight remains with the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development to ensure all activities are conducted in line with national mining laws and best practice standards.