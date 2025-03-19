ZCID’S STANCE ON CONSTITUTION REFORMS

19/03/2025

The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) acknowledges the need for constitution reforms, recognizing their role in strengthening democracy, governance, and national unity.

We acknowledge the constructive engagement that has taken place, particularly the initial discussions on 28th March 2024 between ZCID, led by our Board Chairperson, Ambassador Joyce Musenge, and President Hakainde Hichilema. These discussions provided an opportunity to address key areas, including electoral reforms, political parties bill, constitutional review, and the delimitation process, with an emphasis on increasing the participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in governance.

ZCID further welcomes President Hichilema’s commitment to inclusive governance and his recognition of ZCID’s role in fostering dialogue on these critical reforms. The President also urged all political parties to work collaboratively towards consensus on shared concerns—a process that remains ongoing through ZCID-facilitated consultations.

As an active participant in this reform process, ZCID remains dedicated to ensuring meaningful consultations among all political parties and stakeholders. Engagements across the political spectrum have already begun to build consensus on key constitutional and electoral reform issues. However, this process remains incomplete, making it premature to proceed with constitutional amendments at this stage.

While we fully support constitution review, ZCID urges caution and further consultation to ensure that the reform process is inclusive, well-structured, and carefully considered. With just over a year before the 2026 general elections, any rushed constitutional amendments risk creating instability and legal uncertainties. It is therefore imperative that the reform process is timed appropriately to promote national unity and avoid undue political tensions.

To this end, ZCID calls for a temporary halt to the reform process to allow for deeper, more comprehensive consultations. Pausing now allows for all voices to be heard and reforms to be carefully crafted for Zambia’s long-term stability and democratic growth. Reforms must be deliberate, transparent, and widely accepted to enhance legitimacy and effectiveness.

ZCID views constitutional reform as more than just legal revisions—it is about establishing a lasting, inclusive system that embodies the aspirations of all Zambians. The process must be transparent, thorough, and firmly rooted in national consensus

ZCID remains dedicated to collaborating with the government, the Minister of Justice, and all key stakeholders to ensure these reforms reflect the collective will of the people, guided by accountability, inclusivity, and national stability.

Issued by:

Ambassador Joyce Musenge

Board Chairperson – ZCID