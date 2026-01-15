ZCLU CALLS FOR TECH-DRIVEN DELIMITATION PROCESS



The Zambian Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to incorporate modern technologies in the forthcoming delimitation exercise.





The organisation believes this would enhance efficiency and transparency.



Acting Executive Director Derick Chekwe welcomed the ECZ’s assurance that the process will be conducted transparently and inclusively.





“We commend the Commission’s commitment to engage all relevant stakeholders, including the Surveyor General, political parties, and civil society organisations,” he remarked.



Chekwe encouraged political actors to approach the process in a constructive manner.





“We appeal to stakeholders, particularly political parties, to participate in good faith rather than politicise or undermine the initiative.



These are the very constituencies in which they will be expected to field candidates in the August 2026 elections,” he observed.





He further emphasised the need to move beyond the polarised discourse surrounding Bill 7.



“It is imperative that we now focus on ensuring the delimitation process is conducted fairly and equitably for the benefit of all stakeholders,” he noted.





The ZCLU Acting Chief also urged the ECZ to involve independent stakeholders in the drafting of the amended Electoral Process Act and the new Electoral Systems Act, as stipulated under Article 49 of the Constitution.



Chekwe highlighted the importance of public understanding and acceptance of the electoral system.





“The framework adopted must be transparent and resonate with the expectations of citizens and all stakeholders,” he stated.



He maintained that the responsibility of reshaping Zambia’s democratic landscape should not rest solely with the ECZ and government.





“This is a transformative undertaking that will influence how our leaders are chosen. It cannot be executed in isolation,” he asserted.





Chekwe reaffirmed the organisation’s position, stressing the importance of transparency and broad-based engagement in all electoral reforms.





“The process must be inclusive, with active participation from political parties and civil society organisations to ensure legitimacy and public trust,” he emphasised.