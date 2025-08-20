ZCLU DEMANDS ARRESTS OVER T0RTURE, MURD£R OF ENOCK SIMFUKWE





The Zambian Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) has condemned the brutal torture and murd£r of Enock Simfukwe.





His body was discovered at a farm in Chisamba allegedly owned by Maria Zaloumis and Nathaniel Chinyeremi Barthram.





The Zambian Civil Liberties Union Acting Deputy Executive Director Mr Derrick Chekwe criticized the Zambia Police Service for its response.





He said the police’s public statement appeared to blame the deceased victim instead of pursuing justice.



Mr Derrick Chekwe said this was unacceptable and that law enforcement exists to protect life and uphold justice—not to excuse, sanitize, or shield those implicated in heinous crimes.





He warned that Zambians must not be made to believe that certain individuals, because of their social or economic status, are above the law.





Mr Derrick Chekwe said it was unacceptable for ordinary citizens accused of minor offences to languish in detention while those with influence escape accountability.





He said the t0rture and k|lling of Enock Simfukwe using ropes and other barbaric methods cannot be justified by mere suspicion.



Mr Derrick Chekwe emphasized that Simfukwe did not commit the alleged offence and that vigilante-style killings are illegal, unconstitutional, and immoral.





He said no person, regardless of their station in life, has the authority to mete out instant justice.



ZCLU demanded immediate arrests of all individuals directly involved in the torture and killing of Enock Simfukwe.





They also called for accountability for accomplices, enablers, and all those who aided or abetted the crime, including the farm owners.





Mr Derrick Chekwe said a transparent and credible investigation must be undertaken to ensure the case is not treated as a special matter because of the suspects’ profiles.





He warned that failure by the police to act decisively would embolden a dangerous culture of mob violence.



Mr Derrick Chekwe said this would set Zambia on a perilous path where the rule of law is replaced by instant justice.





He said the Zambian people deserve a fair, impartial, and consistent justice system that values the life of every citizen equally.



Mr Derrick Chekwe said anything less is a betrayal of constitutional values and a direct assault on democracy.





He said ZCLU will not stand by and watch as the crime is trivialized, distorted, or swept under the carpet.





Mr Derrick Chekwe said justice must be served swiftly, fully, and without fear or favour.