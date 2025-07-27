ZCLU DEMANDS RELEASE OF ZAMBIAN-BORN YOUTHS ALLEGEDLY DETAINED AS FOREIGNERS

By Patricia Mbewe

The Zambian Civil Liberties Union -ZCLU- has expressed deep concern and outrage over the alleged detention of two Zambian-born youths, Patience Mutima and Ndayasiba Theophille, who are being held at twin palm police station in Lusaka as illegal immigrants.

ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza has disclosed the development, saying this is despite the duo being born in Zambia to refugee parents.

Mr. Mwanza argues that the detention is unconstitutional and inhumane, as the individuals are entitled to apply for Zambian citizenship under article 37 of the Zambian constitution.

He says this case highlights a larger crisis where children born in Zambia to refugee parents are routinely arrested, detained, and criminalized, with many individuals in similar situations lacking access to legal representation, leading to prolonged detention and conviction.

Mr. Mwanza says the organization is demanding the immediate release of the two and is calling for a review of existing immigration and citizenship laws to align them with the constitution and international human rights instruments.

Phoenix News is yet to get a reaction from Department of Immigration Chief Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka.

