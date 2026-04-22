ZCLU EXPRESSES DEEP CONCERN OVER OPERATIONS OF KONKOLA COPPER MINES (KCM)





…the operations of KCM have a direct bearing on public confidence in the UPND administration, which assured Zambians that they would see and enjoy the benefits arising from the return of KCM to Vedanta. Failure to enforce the standards envisioned under the Statutory Instrument risks eroding that confidence and may ultimately decampaign the administration in the eyes of the Zambian people





April 22, 2026



The Zambian Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) wishes to express its profound discontent regarding the current operational conduct of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), particularly in relation to its treatment of local suppliers and its failure to meaningfully fulfil commitments made to the Zambian people following its return to Vedanta Resources.





Since the transition of KCM back into private hands, there were clear assurances that the mine would stimulate economic activity by creating thousands of jobs for Zambians and by empowering local businesses through inclusive procurement practices. However, ZCLU has received numerous and consistent reports from local companies highlighting KCM’s failure to honour these commitments.





Local suppliers have raised serious concerns about being sidelined in the provision of critical goods and services. These include, but are not limited to, the purchase and supply of cobalt concentrates, the supply of fuel to mining operations, and access to broader procurement opportunities within KCM’s value chain. Such exclusion undermines the growth of citizen-led enterprises and directly contradicts national development priorities.





It is particularly concerning that these practices persist despite the Government’s progressive efforts to promote local participation through Statutory Instrument No. 68 of 2025. This legal framework was intended to enhance the role of Zambian-owned companies in the mining sector and ensure equitable access to economic opportunities. Unfortunately, it is evident that major industry players such as KCM are disregarding both the spirit and letter of this instrument.





ZCLU therefore calls upon the Honourable Paul Kabuswe, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, to take urgent and decisive action to ensure that Statutory Instrument No. 68 of 2025 does not become a mere white elephant. The Ministry must enforce compliance and hold KCM accountable to its obligations under the law. We further remind the Honourable Minister that this issue has a direct bearing on public confidence in the UPND administration, which assured Zambians that they would see and enjoy the benefits arising from the return of KCM to Vedanta. Failure to enforce the standards envisioned under the Statutory Instrument risks eroding that confidence and may ultimately decampaign the administration in the eyes of the Zambian people.





Furthermore, ZCLU wishes to remind KCM of its commitments regarding employment creation for Zambians. The current pace and scope of implementation remain deeply disappointing. One of the most effective pathways for job creation lies in empowering local companies to participate meaningfully in KCM’s operations, thereby creating multiplier effects across the economy.





Equally important is the need for KCM to prioritize the employment of qualified Zambians in senior and decision-making positions. The continued preference for foreign expatriates in critical roles raises serious labour concerns and undermines the development of local expertise. We had anticipated that the Ministry of Labour would undertake periodic assessments to evaluate KCM’s performance in this regard, and we urge that such oversight be strengthened and made transparent.





The placement of Zambians in key leadership positions is not merely symbolic—it is essential for ensuring respect for labour rights, improving workplace conditions, and fostering accountability within the mining sector.





ZCLU remains committed to advocating for economic justice, fair labour practices, and the protection of citizen participation in Zambia’s key industries. We will continue to engage relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure that the rights and interests of Zambians are upheld.



Issued by:



Isaac Mwanza

Executive Director

Zambian Civil Liberties Union