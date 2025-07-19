ZCSD URGES GOVT TO AVOID WASTING RESOURCES ON FURTHER CONSULTATIONS ON BILLS



The Zambia Council for Social Development -ZCSD- has challenged the government to avoid wasting resources by calling for further consultations on bills when sufficient public input has already been secured.





ZCSD executive director Leah Mitaba has expressed dismay that the non-governmental organizations bill has been deferred for additional consultation despite extensive nationwide engagement earlier this year.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Ms. Mitaba has warned that repeated delays risk undermining legislative credibility and diverting scarce fiscal resources into unnecessary repeat exercises.





She states that civil society groups, experts, and local authorities have already provided robust evidence, comparative research, and legal drafting recommendations.





Ms. Mitaba has questioned what more consultations the government requires, suggesting that the repeated delays may be driven by a stance that the bills are flawed, urging the government to move forward with the legislative process, leveraging the existing input and expertise to ensure timely and effective decision-making of critical legislation.





On Thursday this week, Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba informed parliament that the NGO Bill has been set aside to allow for more stakeholder input, a move reflecting the recent deferment of bill 7 within a space of one month.



PN