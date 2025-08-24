ZCSD URGES NGOS TO DISSECT CONTROVERSIAL NGO BILL





Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) Executive Director Leah Mutaba urged NGOs in the WASH sector to take interest in the proposed NGO Bill.





Mutaba warned that it could severely impact the independence and functioning of civil society organisations across Zambia.





She cautioned that the Bill introduces excessive regulations that may overwhelm smaller NGOs, limit grassroots operations, and discourage community participation.





Mutaba emphasised the need for legal frameworks that support, not suppress, civic initiatives and democratic engagement.





She also called for meaningful consultation with the civil society sector in shaping legislation that affects their work.



Mutaba was speaking during a learning event held in Siavonga District, Southern Province.





University of Zambia (UNZA) Senior Law Lecturer Dr. O’Brien Kaaba warned that the proposed NGO Bill could be used to centralise control over civil society and restrict independent operations.





He explained that the government’s ability to determine registration and funding processes without adequate safeguards poses a risk to democratic engagement.



Dr. Kaaba noted that such legislation may open the door for political interference and selective enforcement against critical voices.





He emphasised that any regulation of NGOs must be transparent, proportionate, and consistent with constitutional freedoms.



Dr. Kaaba urged greater involvement of civil society in shaping legal frameworks that affect their role in development and governance.





The event was convened courtesy of the Water Voices United project. The Water Voices United is a transformative four-year project, co-funded by the European Union and Danish People’s Aid and spearheaded by SNV in partnership with the NGO WASH Forum. This initiative aims to enhance the capabilities and synergies among WASH Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Zambia.

By fostering the CSOs’ role in WASH governance, the project supports the Zambian Government’s efforts towards the progressive realisation of the Human Right to Water and Sanitation. Together, we are not just aiming for change; we’re ensuring a sustainable and equitable future where access to clean water and safe sanitation becomes a reality for all.





This is contained in a statement issued by the Zambia NGO WASH Forum Communications Officer, Bangwe Naviley.



