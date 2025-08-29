ZCTU HAILS GOVT’S ANTI-CORRUPTION DRIVE



The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has commended government for its continued fight against corruption, citing the recent arrests linked to the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMSA) scandal.





ZCTU Secretary General Joy Beene said the union welcomes the fact that even high-ranking officials have not been spared in the ongoing investigations.





Speaking during a quarterly press briefing on the state of the nation in Lusaka, Mr Beene called for a comprehensive audit of ZAMMSA and reforms in procurement systems to safeguard public resources.





Meanwhile, ZCTU president Blake Mulala condemned irresponsible leadership in key public institutions, stressing that those entrusted with critical services must be held accountable.