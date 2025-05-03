ZCTU SUPPORT’S GOVERNMENT’S PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS



Mongu, 2nd May 2025 — The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has expressed support for the government’s proposed constitutional amendments, describing them as a reflection of the aspirations of the Zambian workforce and a step toward strengthening democratic governance.



Speaking during Labour Day celebrations held yesterday in Mongu, ZCTU National Representative Makai Makai commended the government’s inclusive approach and its commitment to reinforcing institutional frameworks.



Mr. Makai further urged the government to intensify public sensitisation efforts to ensure that citizens are well-informed and understand the roadmap of the proposed amendments.



Officiating as Guest of Honour at the event, Western Province Minister Hon. Kapelwa Mbangweta praised the ZCTU for endorsing the constitutional reform process.



He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting constructive engagements from civil society that foster social and economic development.



The ZCTU now joins a growing number of civic organizations that have welcomed the constitutional reforms, which are currently undergoing public review.



Issued by:

Mwakoi Njekwa (Mr)

Principal Public Relations Officer, Western Province.



