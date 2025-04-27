ZCTU WANTS LUMP SUM NAPSA RETIREMENT PACKAGE



The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions – ZCTU – has commended Government for reviewing critical legislation particularly, the National Pension Scheme Authority -NAPSA reforms.



Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, ZCTU President BLAKE MULALA called for an amendment to the NAPSA Act to allow a lump sum payment upon retirement.



Mr. MULALA says the current pension system does not support the urgent needs of retirees.



He has urged stakeholders to also support the amendment of the Industrial and Labour Relations Act and Employment Code Act to eliminate gaps that disadvantage union activities and limit dispute resolution mechanisms.



And Mr. MULALA has applauded the Government for the reactivation of operations in key mining areas such as KCM and Mopani Mines.



Meanwhile, ZCTU says it is in support of the amended Cyber Security Laws as they will bring sanity on social media.



