ZCTU WARNS WORKERS STILL STRUGGLING DESPITE MACROECONOMIC GAINS



Story by Makasa chanda



Lusaka 24 December 2025



The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has expressed concern that the benefits of Zambia’s macroeconomic gains are yet to be felt by ordinary workers, who continue to face mounting economic pressures.





ZCTU President Blake Mulala said that while government has highlighted improvements in key economic indicators, the lived reality for workers remains difficult due to high prices of basic commodities, persistent electricity shortages, and weak collective bargaining outcomes.





Speaking during a press briefing, Mr. Mulala revealed that the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for a family of five in Lusaka has risen to over ZMW 11,000, a level he said far outstrips prevailing wages and continues to erode workers’ purchasing power.





He urged government to prioritize pro-worker policies in 2026, emphasizing the need for stronger social dialogue, respect for collective bargaining processes, and the protection of workers’ right to organize.





Mr. Mulala further called for urgent pension reforms, decisive measures to stabilize electricity supply, and a more aggressive fight against corruption, which he said undermines economic justice and service delivery..





The trade union federation also raised concern over delayed and constrained collective bargaining in the public service, unresolved pension and NAPSA reforms, governance challenges at the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA), and the negative effects of load shedding on jobs, businesses, and household welfare.





ZCTU has since challenged authorities to ensure that economic recovery translates into meaningful improvements in the living and working conditions of Zambian workers