ZDA WOOS SOUTH AFRICAN INVESTORS WITH 10-YEAR TAX HOLIDAYS IN MFEZs, GUARANTEES FULL PROFIT REPATRIATION





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has assured prospective investors from South Africa of 100 percent repatriation of profits, emphasizing that Zambia does not interfere with investors’ net earnings.





The agency further disclosed that the country offers up to 10-year tax holidays for investments in Multi-Facility Economic Zones and industrial parks.





ZDA Director General Albert Halwampa explained that Zambia’s incentive framework makes the country unique and highly competitive for foreign direct investment.





He revealed that the latest Fraser Institute report ranked Zambia as the third most attractive investment destination, citing good leadership, transparency in trade and investment, and private sector driven policies.





Speaking during the Intercontinental Energy and Infrastructure Investment Forum (CEIIF), Mr Halwampa highlighted opportunities in the energy sector, noting that Zambia aims to increase power generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts from the current 3,800 megawatts, of which about 85 percent is hydroelectric power.





Meanwhile, CEIIF South Africa Co-Convenor Ms Chiboni Evans described Zambia as action-oriented, commending its commitment to investment in the energy sector.





She stressed the need for Africa to adopt home-grown solutions toward energy self-sufficiency, citing South Africa’s electricity mix, which includes coal and nuclear power.

