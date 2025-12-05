Zed Farmer sued for alleged failure to pay K400,000; warns lawyer, “don’t just come, my big dogs will bite you”



RENOWNED business woman popularly known as Zed Farmer, Maria Zileni Zaloumis, has been sued by a property company for allegedly failing to pay K400,000 accrued rentals.





And in the communication seen by Daily Revelation, Zaloumis has asked the property owners why they rushed to court when they had not finished with her and inspection of the house.





In this case, Hua Jiang Investments Limited has sued Zaloumis and Misheck Mwala as first and second defendants. According to an affidavit verifying facts filed on December 2, 2025 by Atima Jussa, a property manager at Hua Jiang Investments Limited, Zaloumis and Mwala entered into a lease agreement with the company on April 6, 2023, for the lease of house number 44 Mwambula Road, Jesmondine, in Lusaka.





Jussa stated that the duo had been in occupation of the said property until November 9, 2025 when they handed over the keys to the company. The property manager stated the defendants had accrued rental arrears amounting to K400,000 by the time they vacated the premises.





“That the 1st and 2nd defendants have failed and/or neglected to settle the said debt despite repeated reminders,” read the affidavit in part. “That the 1st and 2nd defendants are truly and justly indebted to the plaintiff in the sum of K400,000, the same being the debt owed to the plaintiff. I truly believe that the defendants have no defence to the plaintiff’s claim.”





TV Yatu through Daily Revelations Newspaper learns that, Fericore Sibanda of Kangombe and Associates, she stated that she had asked the owners of the property to get back to her after inspection but this did not happen. She complained that the move was a plot to destroy her.





“That’s why I said get back to me after inspection, which you did not. Ahh this is a plot to destroy. Anyway, court it is. I will also file don’t worry,” Zaloumis stated, adding that she was disappointed with the rush to take her to court.

Zaloumis also indicated that she was going to involve her mother.



“Anyway, I will involve State Counsel Mwangala Zaloumis then we move,” stated Zaloumis.



She warned that if this ends up on social media, they should prepare for a law suit.





“But if this ends up on social media please prepare for a law suit which will for a law suit which will even be bigger than what you have sued for. I don’t tolerate unnecessary fights,” she said.





Chat seen by Daily Revelation between Zaloumis and the property company lawyer

“Fools! Over excited lawyers who have nothing to do…” | Zaloumis warned the property representative not to start a fight they could not finish. She stated that she had received a writ of summons without being contacted to sit and discuss a payment plan.





“Next thing I receive is a writ of summons. If you want to fight Atima I am extremely prepared because you have not given me a chance to even hand in receipts for the work done on the house. Let’s see who is who between your client and me,” Zaloumis stated. “No problem let the court process begin. I have just come out of jail. We have a very good defence here. Okay let me stop talking.”





Zaloumis told the lawyer that she lived in Kabwe and that he could go and serve her the documents there to make his job hard. “You can serve them on my farm, call me when you are ready to come,” she stated, but warned the lawyer not to just go as he might be bitten by her big dogs.





Zaloumis stated that hunger made people to do the unthinkable but it was fine as she understood, TV Yatu learns through the Daily Revelations Newspapers.



TV Yatu December 5, 2025.

_ Daily Revelations Newspapers