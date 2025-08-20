Zed Farmer’s Nigerian boyfriend and  3 others  arrested for allegedly murdering Enock Simfumkwe

UPDATE ON A FOLLOW-UP REPORT OF MURDER.





Reference is made to the earlier reported case at Kabwe Central Police of murder made on August 16, 2025, at 22:30 hours where M/Enock Samfukwe Kasengele, a 22-year-old man, was beaten by a mob and later died on August 17, 2025, at 01:10 hours at Kabwe Central Hospital. The incident occurred on August 16, 2025, at 17:00 hours at Farm No 5, Munyama Farms, in Chisamba District.



On August 20, 2025, a postmortem examination was conducted on the body of the deceased by Dr. Pavlo Lermontov at Kabwe Central Hospital Mortuary where Preliminary findings indicated that the deceased died from blunt force head injuries caused by a blunt hard object and the following suspects have been apprehended in connection to the alleged murder:





1. M/Nathaniel Barthram aged 34 a farmer and Nigerian national,



2. M/Gift Daka aged 23 a farm Irrigator,



3. M/Fortune Mutangeti aged 27 a farm Irrigator and,



4. M/Daniel Chilowa aged 40 of Munyama a farm manager



The suspects will appear in court soon.





Lemekani Chirwa

Deputy Commanding Officer Central Province