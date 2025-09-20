ZELENKSY: 580 DRONES, 40 MISSILES, RUSSIA’S BIGGEST ATTACK IN MONTHS



“All night, Ukraine was under a massive attack by Russia. The enemy launched 40 missiles – cruise and ballistic – and about 580 drones of various types.

I thank all our warriors who defended the skies throughout the night, and our F-16 pilots, who once again proved their prowess today and effectively countered the cruise missile threat against Ukraine.





The strikes targeted Dnipro and the region, as well as Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia regions, and communities in Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. The enemy aimed at our infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises. In Dnipro, a missile with cluster munitions directly struck an apartment building.





As of now, we know of dozens of people injured from the shelling, and, unfortunately, 3 people killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones.





Every such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorize civilians and destroy our infrastructure. That is why a strong international response is needed.

Ukraine has proven it can defend itself and Europe, but for a reliable shield, we must act together: strengthen air defense, increase weapons supplies, and expand sanctions against Russia’s military machine and the sectors that finance it. Every restriction on Russia saves lives. I thank everyone who helps and supports us.”