Breaking News : Zelensky Accuses US and Russia of Jointly Pressuring Ukraine to Surrender Donbas for Peace!





In a stunning revelation amid escalating peace talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that both the United States and Russia are urging Kyiv to withdraw its forces from the Donbas region to swiftly end the nearly four-year war.





“Both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbas,” Zelensky stated in an exclusive interview, firmly rejecting the demands as unacceptable and emphasizing Ukraine’s resolve to defend its territory. This comes as Kyiv reports recent gains in a southern counteroffensive, liberating over 300 square kilometers.





Zelensky’s comments highlight the mounting diplomatic tensions, with Ukraine insisting on no unilateral concessions while pushing back against what it calls ultimatums from Moscow and Washington.



Source: AFP interview, reported by France 24 (February 20, 2026).