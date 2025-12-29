Zelensky and Putin may speak by phone for the first time in more than 5 years

Sunday’s talks between President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky could pave the way for the first call between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in over five years, Fox News reports.





The difficulty is that Putin has refused to speak with Zelensky since July 2020, when they last communicated over the Wagner scandal and the failed operation to detain Russian militants.





Since then, Zelensky has repeatedly attempted to contact Putin, but Putin has refused, a Fox News source said.