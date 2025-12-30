ZELENSKY ASKS FOR 50-YEAR GUARANTEE – TRUMP SAYS GIVE UP THE LAND NOW





Zelenskyy met Trump at Mar-a-Lago Sunday asking for 50 years of security guarantees. Current peace plan offers 15.



Trump said they’re “getting close” but “one or two thorny issues” remain.





The issue? “The land,” Trump said. “Some of that land has been taken. Some of that land is maybe up for grabs… you are better off making a deal now.”



Translation: lock in your losses before Russia takes more.





Zelensky wants any deal put to a referendum during a 60-day ceasefire. Russia, currently launching heavy drone and missile attacks, “clearly does not want a ceasefire,” he said.





Moscow’s demands: Ukraine cedes the entire Donbas region (mostly but not fully occupied), and no security guarantees for Kyiv whatsoever.





So here’s the negotiation: Zelensky wants half a century of protection. Russia wants land with no strings attached.





Trump’s telling Ukraine to hurry up and accept territorial losses before the map gets worse.





That’s just managing Ukraine’s surrender in installments while calling it diplomacy.





50-year guarantees mean nothing if year one starts with giving up the east.



Source: CNBC