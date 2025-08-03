Zelensky Demands Regime Change in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on allies to push for “regime change” in Russia following a deadly overnight attack on Kyiv that killed seven people, including a six-year-old boy. The Russian drone and missile strikes reduced parts of a nine-storey apartment block in the capital’s western suburbs to rubble, wounding dozens, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Speaking virtually at a conference marking 50 years since the Helsinki Accords, Zelensky warned that without regime change in Moscow, Russia would continue to destabilise neighbouring countries even after the war ends. “If the world doesn’t aim to change the regime in Russia, Moscow will still try to destabilise,” he said.

The attack involved over 300 drones and eight cruise missiles, with Kyiv as the primary target, Ukraine’s air force reported. One missile tore through a residential building, leaving debris and personal belongings scattered, as rescuers searched the wreckage. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, confirmed the deaths, noting the young boy died in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Moscow claimed to have captured Chasiv Yar, a strategically vital town in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, a claim denied by Ukrainian forces. A Ukrainian army spokesperson called Russia’s statement “lies,” asserting control over the town. Chasiv Yar’s capture would aid Russia’s advance toward key Ukrainian strongholds like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, as Russia prioritises control of Donetsk, which it claimed in 2022.

The strikes follow US President Donald Trump’s recent ultimatum for Russia to halt its nearly three-and-a-half-year invasion within 10 days or face sanctions. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga urged stronger measures, stating on X that it was time to make Russia “feel the pain and consequences” of its actions.

Russia, which denies targeting civilians, has not responded to the Kyiv strike or Zelensky’s remarks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously called for Zelensky’s removal, questioning his legitimacy.