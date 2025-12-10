ZELENSKY FIRES BACK AT TRUMP: “UKRAINE IS READY FOR ELECTIONS”



After Trump claimed Ukraine was using the war as an excuse to dodge elections, Zelensky responded with a firm “we’re ready.”





Zelensky’s term officially ended in May 2024, but with martial law still in place due to Russia’s invasion, elections have been suspended.





Russia has long called Zelensky illegitimate and pushed for new elections as part of a ceasefire deal – a position Trump echoed, saying Ukraine “can’t call itself a democracy” without a vote.





Now, Zelensky says he’s open to changing the law and could hold elections within 60 to 90 days if Ukraine’s allies can guarantee voter safety, especially for soldiers fighting on the front lines.





He’s not exactly eager to throw a national vote in the middle of a war zone, but he’s making it clear: if the West wants elections, it should help make them possible.



Most Ukrainians still think wartime voting is a bad idea.





A recent poll found nearly 80% don’t want elections until the war is fully resolved.



Source: Politico, BBC



> Update: Ukrainian law currently bars elections under martial law. Public opinion polls show a majority oppose wartime elections, though figures vary by survey.