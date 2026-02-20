🚨 Breaking News: Zelensky Orders Ukrainian Team to Draft 3-Year War Plan Amid Stalled Negotiations with Russia 🚨





In a stunning development following the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly held a private meeting with his closest advisers and expressed deep skepticism about ongoing peace talks.

Declaring that negotiations have failed, he instructed his team to prepare a comprehensive military plan for another three years of conflict aligning roughly with the end of U.S. President Donald Trump’s term in January 2029.Sources in Kyiv revealed that the directive left everyone in the room shocked, while European officials have echoed concerns that the war could drag on for at least that long.





This shift signals a potential pivot to a prolonged defensive strategy as Ukraine braces for uncertain U.S. support under the current administration.





Source: Wall Street Journal Chief European Political Correspondent Bojan Pancevski, speaking on a Spotify podcast, as reported by Kyiv Post.

#UkraineWar #Zelensky #RussiaUkraineConflict #BreakingNews