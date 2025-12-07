ZELENSKY: RUSSIA LAUNCHES 650+ DRONES, 51 MISSILES IN MASSIVE CIVILIAN STRIKE





Ukraine faced one of the largest air assaults in recent months, with over 650 drones and 51 missiles targeting energy infrastructure and residential areas across at least 9 regions.





A drone strike burned down the main train station in Fastiv, a non-military target. Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Volyn also reported damage.





Zelensky called the attack “meaningless” militarily and accused Russia of aiming to maximize civilian suffering on St. Nicholas Day:





“The main targets of these strikes, once again, were energy facilities. Russia’s aim is to inflict suffering on millions of Ukrainians, and they stoop so low as to launch missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day.





That is exactly why additional pressure is needed. Sanctions must work, and so must our air defenses, which means we must maintain support for those defending lives. I thank everyone working toward this.”



Source: @ZelenskyyUa