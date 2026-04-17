Zelensky says U.S. peace team ‘too busy with Iran’ weapons delays hit Ukraine





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said U.S. peace negotiators currently have “no time for Ukraine,” citing their focus on the Iran conflict, while also raising concerns over delayed weapons deliveries to Kyiv.





Speaking in an interview with German media, Zelensky pointed to key figures such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, noting they are now engaged in ongoing discussions related to a potential Iran deal rather than Ukraine peace efforts.





The remarks highlight growing frustration in Kyiv as attention and resources appear to shift away from the war with Russia toward escalating tensions in the Middle East.