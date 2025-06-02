Zelensky sends fierce message to Putin after latest drone strike on 5 Russian airbases

Ukrainian president, Zelensky has warned Russia his country wouldn’t be backing down in their ongoing fight at all following their latest move.

Recent reports claim Ukraine launched a successful attack on Russia and destroyed some military aircrafts.

They reported damaged over 40 Russian warplanes and surveillance flights across five major airbases in the country.

An Excited Zelensky took to his X handle to update the public and described it as a brilliant operation.

According to him, they had this plan and worked towards it for one year before executing it on June 1.

In his commentary, Zelensky noted that Ukraine would continue it’s current path and not bow to Russia’s pressure anymore.

This literally means Ukraine still have some plans to execute when it comes to the ongoing war with Russia.

“Today, a brilliant operation was carried out. The preparation took over a year and a half. What’s most interesting, is that the “office” of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions.

In total, 117 drones were used in the operation with a corresponding number of drone operators involved. 34% of the strategic cruise missile carriers stationed at air bases were hit.We will continue this work.” He said