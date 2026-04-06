Zelensky Visits Syria, Pushes Ukrainian Drone Tech Amid Iran War

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Damascus and held talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as part of his ongoing Middle East tour.

The meeting, which took place on April 5 local time, is part of Kyiv’s broader effort to expand security cooperation in the region amid escalating conflict involving Iran.

Zelenskyy is reportedly seeking agreements focused on military collaboration, particularly promoting Ukraine’s battlefield-tested drone technology in exchange for cooperation related to air defense systems.

The visit underscores Ukraine’s attempt to position itself as a key security partner beyond Europe, leveraging its wartime experience to build strategic ties in the Middle East.