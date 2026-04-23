Zelensky warns Ukraine “cannot wait” as Iran war shifts global focus



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukraine “cannot wait” as global attention shifts toward the Iran conflict.





He expressed concern that the war with Russia is being pushed aside, calling it a major strategic risk if the world delays action.





Zelensky stressed that Ukraine’s crisis is too severe to be postponed, urging global powers to address multiple conflicts simultaneously.





He also acknowledged growing challenges, as key U.S. negotiators are now handling both Iran and Ukraine, limiting diplomatic progress.





More critically, weapons deliveries have been delayed or reduced, particularly air defense systems, as U.S. resources are stretched across multiple fronts.





Despite Ukraine’s ability to produce up to 2,000 interceptor drones per day, output has dropped significantly due to funding shortages.





In a major development, the European Union has approved a €90 billion loan, described by Zelensky as vital for Ukraine’s survival.