“ZELENSKY’S BOLD GAMBLE: ‘WE CAN REOPEN HORMUZ’”



Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a striking offer proposing Ukrainian help to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz amid rising global tensions.





His argument? Ukraine has already done it once before.



Pointing to Kyiv’s success in the Black Sea, Zelensky says Ukrainian forces used homegrown sea drones and unconventional tactics to push back Russia’s powerful naval fleet effectively restoring a crucial grain export corridor under fire.





Now, he believes similar innovation could help secure one of the world’s most critical النفط routes.





“It’s not just about unblocking,” Zelensky stressed, “but maintaining security and clear rules.”





The proposal comes as fears grow over disruptions to global energy supplies. While details remain unclear, the offer signals Ukraine’s ambition to export its wartime expertise far beyond its own battlefield and into one of the world’s most volatile chokepoints.